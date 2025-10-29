Nonverbal woman found dead in Gaston County group home

DALLAS, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are investigating the death of a 23-year-old nonverbal woman.

Aaliyah Fortner was found Sunday inside a home along Greenbrook Trail in Dallas, according to police.

Officers were still at the home, which we’re told is for children living with developmental disorders, Tuesday.

“Aaliyah was a person you had to have patience with, especially if you didn’t know her, but once you see that smile, she would warm your heart,” a woman who says she used to work with Fortner said.

Channel 9 is asking police what led to Fortner’s death and if anyone will face charges.

