GASTONIA, N.C. — Two men are charged with murder after police say they opened fire on a car in south Gastonia, killing a man who was only trying to help his friend get a stuck truck out of the mud.

The prosecutor said Tuesday the victim’s friend went to the woods on Aug. 22 off Huffman Road alone, got his truck stuck in the mud and got into a fight with the suspects.

The victim, Tim Philbeck, later came to help his friend and the suspects allegedly shot into the car as the two tried to get away.

2 charged with murder after man killed while helping friend stuck in mud Victim Tim Philbeck

Philbeck’s sister said the crime shouldn’t have happened.

“Just put a heartache on all of us,” said Vickie Parton, the victim’s sister.

Parton was relieved to hear police arrested Jeremiah Ingle and Richard Graham Monday night and charged them each with murder.

2 charged with murder after man killed while helping friend stuck in mud From left: Jeremiah Ingle, Richard Graham

“You got to forgive them, honey, but that don’t mean it takes away the pain because it never will. It never will,” Parton said.

Parton said Philbeck was unaware of the fight his friend had with the suspects after the friend got his truck stuck on a muddy trail near a makeshift shooting range in south Gastonia.

She said her brother just agreed to help the friend get his truck back.

Philbeck was in the passenger seat as they tried to drive away without that truck, with the suspects shooting at them.

“Opened fire from either side of the vehicle, your honor. The vehicle was struck at least six times,” said prosecutor Phili Baetjer.

One shot killed Philbeck, and another wounded his friend.

The defendants claim the shooting wasn’t murder.

“I was aiming at the front of the vehicle because the vehicle was coming towards me,” Graham said.

“He was trying to run us over and we were trying to leave,” said Ingle.

Parton wants them convicted.

“I’m sorry that you got caught up in the mess, but you also know you ain’t supposed to pull the trigger on the gun,” Parton said.

Parton said Philbeck’s friend knew he was dragging her brother into a hostile situation.

She thinks he should be charged, too.

Parton said she and her brother grew up in the community so the know the suspects.

VIDEO: Bomb threat evacuates Gaston County Courthouse, deemed unfounded