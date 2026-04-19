Norfolk Southern train returns to western NC track for first time since Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — After Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina, a section of the railroad through Asheville and Old Fort Loops was wiped out.

But on Saturday, a train traveled those tracks again.

A Norfolk Southern train ran west to Asheville from Linwood, rolling through downtown Old Fort around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Several community members visited as the train came through the town to celebrate the return to normal operations and enjoy some giveaways.

Officials at the Old Fort depot also joined in the celebration and provided rail safety tips.

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