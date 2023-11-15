North Carolina company offering $2K to infest your home with cockroaches

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina company is offering thousands of dollars to homeowners to let them infest their homes with American cockroaches.

The Pest Informer told WCTI that it’s all part of a study to help the company evaluate the effectiveness of a specific pest control technique.

Those who are selected to participate must have lived in their home for around 30 days, and you are not allowed to use any other pest control methods.

Homeowners will be paid $2,500 for their participation, according to WCTI.

The company told WCTI it will resort to traditional treatment options if the new technique doesn’t get rid of the infestation within 30 days.

Homeowners who are willing to take the risk have until Dec. 31 to apply.

Click here if you are interested.

VIDEO: Cockroaches: What you need to know

Cockroaches: What you need to know There are approximately 4,000 species of cockroaches in the world. About 70 of these species are found in the U.S. (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group