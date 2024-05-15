Body of missing woman found in Kings Mountain

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a woman was found near a road on Tuesday.

Deputies say Heather Michelle Clemons was reported missing to the Kings Mountain Police Department on Monday.

On Wednesday, Clemons’ body was later found near a road on North Cansler Street.

Both departments said they are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office in connection with this case.

The cause of death has not been determined.

