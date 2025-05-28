North Carolina DMV adds walk-in opportunities at some locations

CHARLOTTE — If you still need to get a Real ID, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding its walk-in hours at some locations.
The DMV is opening up for Saturday walk-in services at select locations across the state.
Saturday walk-in locations:
Charlotte: David Taylor Drive and Arrowood Road locations
Huntersville: Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road location
Monroe: Highway 74-West location
Salisbury: S. Main Street location
REAL ID requires those applying to confirm their identity with a Social Security number, documents that list their address, and other documents such as a birth certificate or passport.
