North Carolina DMV adds walk-in opportunities at some locations

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — If you still need to get a Real ID, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding its walk-in hours at some locations.

The DMV is opening up for Saturday walk-in services at select locations across the state.

Saturday walk-in locations:

Charlotte: David Taylor Drive and Arrowood Road locations

Huntersville: Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road location

Monroe: Highway 74-West location

Salisbury: S. Main Street location

REAL ID requires those applying to confirm their identity with a Social Security number, documents that list their address, and other documents such as a birth certificate or passport.

