North Carolina experienced driest year since 2007

RALEIGH — Despite major flooding in The Triangle from Tropical Storm Chantal, 2025 was the driest year for North Carolina since 2007, according to the N.C. State Climate Office.

In its annual climate year in review, the climate office said minor and moderate drought conditions impacted most of the state for most of the year.

Last year also had the most wildfires in the past decade mostly due to dry conditions and debris from Hurricane Helene.

The state is looking for more rain and snow in early 2026 to break the dry pattern, according to the climate office.

