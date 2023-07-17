North Carolina Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, his office announced Monday.

In a news release, Cooper’s office said he has mild symptoms and is taking Paxlovid, which is an oral antiviral pill to treat the virus. Cooper is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has gotten two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” Cooper said in a statement. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

Cooper is working from home and following the CDC’s guidance on isolation, the news release said.

Studies show that vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected. Vaccines and booster shots remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. Learn more about vaccines and where to get one at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

Use the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s online tool to find a nearby vaccine site. You can also call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 888-675-4567.

Cooper shared a statement in a video posted to YouTube. You can watch it below:

