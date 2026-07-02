North Carolina governor signs bills to boost public safety and child protection

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has signed four new bills into law, addressing public safety, child protection, tax administration and water infrastructure.

Among the measures is House Bill 481, which creates a financial incentive aimed at encouraging retired law enforcement officers to return to the workforce, helping agencies address ongoing staffing shortages across the state.

Governor Stein also approved legislation that strengthens penalties for individuals who distribute harmful or obscene materials to minors, increasing legal consequences for offenses involving children.

Another new law updates North Carolina’s revenue statutes by clarifying how retailers should round transactions if the penny is eventually eliminated from circulation, providing guidance for businesses on handling cash purchases.

The fourth bill addresses wastewater capacity and private well regulations, making updates to state laws governing water infrastructure and residential well systems.

Together, the four measures represent a mix of public safety, consumer, and infrastructure initiatives that are now part of North Carolina law.

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