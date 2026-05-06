North Carolina lawmakers introduce bill to protect vulnerable children from abuse

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers are rallying behind new legislation aimed at preventing child abuse cases from slipping through the cracks.

The Dominique Moody Act would create a specialized Child Welfare Escalation Team responsible for stepping in to investigate high‑risk cases when there are signs of abuse or neglect.

State Rep. Carla Cunningham of Charlotte introduced the bill and was joined by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in support.

The legislation is named for 6‑year‑old Dominique Moody, who police say died while under the supervision of Mecklenburg County DSS after suffering abuse.

Cunningham said the bill is meant to ensure the state does not look away from vulnerable children.

“This is not the time to take our eyes off our own communities that need our service and our constituents that rely on us to provide safety for our children,” she said.

Mecklenburg County declined to comment on the proposed legislation.

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