North Carolina lawmakers override veto on armed teachers bill

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina House and Senate have overridden a veto on a bill that allows private school teachers and volunteers to carry weapons if approved by the administration.

The bill has sparked debate among lawmakers. Proponents argue that it addresses the lack of school resource officers.

During the floor debate, Iredell County Representative Jeffrey McNeely argued that the bill is necessary for schools without school resource officers. He emphasized the importance of having armed personnel on-site to respond quickly to threats.

“These children are precious, and I don’t think we can take the time to wait 15, 20 minutes for somebody to get there that’s going to bring a gun, when we could have somebody there that already has a gun,” McNeely said.

But opponents raise concerns about potential risks, one even questioning the right to own a gun.

Matthews Representative Laura Budd expressed her concerns about the safety implications of the bill. She highlighted a scenario where police responding to a school incident might encounter someone with a gun, potentially leading to tragic outcomes.

“That’s a tragedy that we can avoid if we simply act with common sense and stop thinking that somehow owning a gun and possessing a gun is a God given right from the US Constitution or the North Carolina Constitution,” Budd said. “It’s not. It is not a God given right.”

Shelly Willingham of Rocky Mount was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the bill.

