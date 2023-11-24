North Carolina Medicaid expansion to begin next month

CHARLOTTE — Beginning next week, more residents across North Carolina will be able to get more health coverage through Medicaid, according to our news partners at WLOS in Asheville.

On December 1, 2023, half of those eligible for the state’s Medicaid expansion will automatically be enrolled.

WLOS says those who believe they qualify for the program will need to register on the state’s website next week.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service Secretary, Kody Kinsley, spoke with WLOS, about the helpful tools on the state’s website to make sure you can enroll properly.

“If you go there, again, Medicaide.NCDHHS.gov, you’ll be able to learn about the criteria, about the program, so you can be aware of what you need to do to apply,” Kinsley said.

WLOS reports that the state is working with non-profits and other officials to get in contact with people across the state, providing information about eligibility and enrollment.

“For instance, a family of three or four that is making $40,000 a year is going to be eligible now in a way that they weren’t before,” Kinsley told WLOS.

The program’s expansion offers full health insurance benefits for those who qualify between 19 and 64 years old, it also includes preventative care and prescription coverage.

Check out this list of Quick Facts below:

NC’s Medicaid expansion begins Friday, December 1, 2023.

Adults between 19 and 64 earning up to $20,000/year as singles or families of three earning $34,000/year could be eligible.

Coverage with the plan will be comprehensive including primary care, hospital stays. maternity care, vision and hearing, dental/oral health, and more.

Medicaid pays for doctor visits, yearly check-ups, emergency visits, and more.

Current Medicaid program members will not see any coverage changes.

