North Carolina poultry farms now free of bird flu

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina poultry farms are now free of the bird flu, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The World Organization for Animal Health made the declaration this week.

This lifts a month-long suspension on poultry exports.

Since January, the bird flu outbreak has prevented commercial farms from exporting and trading their birds to some foreign countries.

While there were three outbreaks in the state, none of them were in our area.

VIDEO: NC poultry flocks test positive for highly pathogenic bird flu

