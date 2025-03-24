North Carolina ranks high on list of U.S. allergy capitals

NORTH CAROLINA — Allergy season is here, and in North Carolina, people are sneezing more than in most other states in the country.

According to the Mooresville Tribune, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has released its list of U.S. allergy capitals.

It ranked Raleigh as number seven, Greensboro as number ten, and Charlotte came in at number eighteen.

This is based on polly scores on over-the-counter allergy medication use and the prevalence of local allergy specialists.

Wichita, Kansas, came in at number 1.

VIDEO: Some say companies’ reaction to new allergy rule goes against spirit of law

Some say companies’ reaction to new allergy rule goes against spirit of law













©2025 Cox Media Group