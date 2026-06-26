Downed power line partially blocks east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A downed power line blocked one lane of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte Friday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. near Kimmerly Glen Lane and Shamrock Drive.

A power line was seen hanging low near the road. Police blocked off the left lane as a result. Drivers should expect slower than usual traffic in the area.

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Thankfully, Duke Energy is not reported any related outages in the area.

Channel 9 is asking what may have caused the line to come down and when drivers can expect it to be repaired.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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