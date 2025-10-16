RALEIGH — North Carolina Republicans have unveiled a draft of new congressional maps, with significant changes to District 1, which now extends into District 3.

The redrawing of the congressional maps is part of the Republicans’ strategy to maintain control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

North Carolina Republicans unveil new congressional map draft

District 1 is particularly targeted as it is considered the only true toss-up in the state.

Last year, Democratic incumbent Don Davis won this district by a narrow margin of less than 2 points.

>>CLICK HERE for The Political Beat with Joe Bruno

The proposed changes to the congressional map have sparked discussions about the potential impact on future elections.

Republicans plan to vote on the new map when they reconvene in Raleigh next week, indicating a swift move to finalize the changes.

The upcoming vote in Raleigh will be crucial in determining the final shape of the districts.

VIDEO: Early voting starts for North Carolina

Early voting starts for North Carolina

©2025 Cox Media Group