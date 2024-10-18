North Carolina sets record for first day of early voting

CHARLOTTE — Early voting is underway in North Carolina, and more people showed up for the first day of in-person voting than ever before in the Tar Heel State.

According to the State Board of Elections, 353,166 voters cast ballots on Thursday.

That broke the previous record for the first day of early voting, which was set in 2020. During that election, 348,559 people voted on the first day of early voting.

“Yesterday’s turnout is a clear sign that voters are energized about this election, that they trust the elections process, and that a hurricane will not stop North Carolinians from exercising their right to vote,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

Combined with absentee ballots, 428,299 voters have cast their ballots in North Carolina as of Friday morning.

As a reminder, you can get informed on the candidates running for office with The Political Beat Candidate Guide at this link.

Before voting, be sure to check your registration. You must also bring a photo identification -- if you’re unable to provide a photo ID, you’ll be able to cast a provisional ballot.

You can find early voting sites at this link.

(VIDEO: Early voting underway despite closed polling sites in western NC)

Early voting underway despite closed polling sites in western NC

©2024 Cox Media Group