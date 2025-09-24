North Carolina solar company to lay off over 500 employees

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina solar company is laying off hundreds of employees this fall.

Blue Ridge Power filed a warn notice stating plans to lay off more than 500 employees from its Asheville and Fayetteville locations in mid-November.

That’s more than two-thirds of the company’s 700 employees.

Its parent company, Pine Renewables, said its seen declining interest in solar installations as federal tax credits and subsidies are ending.

Blue Ridge Power has built several utility-scale solar farms across the Carolinas.

