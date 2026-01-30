North Carolina, South Carolina among fastest-growing states in U.S.

CHARLOTTE — The Carolinas continue to be two of the fastest-growing states in the country, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

South Carolina recorded the highest percentage of population growth in the United States between July 2023 and July 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

North Carolina also saw significant gains, adding 146,000 people during the same period. That ranks NC at number three on the list.

Both states ranked in the top five for overall population growth between 2020 and 2025.

South Carolina added 80,000 people during the 12-month period from July 2023 to July 2024.

This sustained growth is also highlighted by the rapid expansion of the Charlotte metropolitan area, which continues to outpace several other major U.S. cities like Raleigh, Nashville, and Denver.

Data from the Regional Business Alliance shows that 57,300 new residents moved to the Charlotte area between July 2023 and July 2024, averaging out to approximately 157 people moving to the area every day. Charlotte ranked ninth in the U.S. for population growth from 2020 to 2024.

(VIDEO >> Growing Gastonia: Charlotte’s population boom spreads across the Catawba River)

Growing Gastonia: Charlotte’s population boom spreads across the Catawba River

©2026 Cox Media Group