North Carolina Wildlife Commission warns against impaired boating

Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the start of the busy boating and summer travel season. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is encouraging safe boating practices and reminding the public of the dangers of operating a water vessel while impaired, especially given a troubling rise in fatal boating incidents.

The “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” public safety campaign aims to reduce alcohol and drug-related incidents on the roadways and waterways. While the overall number of boating incidents has been declining in recent years, there was a significant rise in fatal boating incidents last year and current fatalities for 2026 have already surpassed those numbers.

Lt. Anna Barbosa, with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, expressed concern about the trend.

“While the overall number of boating incidents investigated has been declining in recent years, last year we saw a troubling rise in fatal boating incidents,” Barbosa said. “So far this year, fatalities have currently surpassed last year’s numbers. Our goal is for everyone to enjoy their day on the water and return home safely. To do so, avoid alcohol while boating—or if you choose to drink, designate a sober operator. And remember, life jackets save lives—don’t just have enough on board. Make sure everyone wears one.”

In 2026, there were 26 boating incidents investigated, with five of those being fatal and resulting in five fatalities. Alcohol was identified as a factor in three of these 2026 incidents.

Looking back at 2025, there were 138 boating incidents reported, representing a 9.2% decrease from the previous year.

However, 25 of those incidents were fatal, leading to 26 fatalities, which marked a major 66% increase from the year prior.

Out of the 25 fatal incidents in 2025, only six involved passengers wearing personal flotation devices. Alcohol was reported as a factor in four of the 2025 fatal incidents.

According to the United States Coast Guard, most recreational boating incidents occur during the months of June, July and August.

Operator inattention is also a leading cause of boating accidents.

The “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign is led in North Carolina by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and local police and sheriff’s offices.

This public safety effort supports National Safe Boating Week, which is observed this year from May 16-22.

©2026 Cox Media Group