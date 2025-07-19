North Charlotte pedestrian-involved crash sends 1 to hospital, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a pedestrian-involved crash in north Charlotte Friday night, MEDIC said.

Paramedics and police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Sugar Creek and Rumple Roads around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

One patient was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

