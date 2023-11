CHARLOTTE — A north Charlotte restaurant will be offering free breakfast to veterans Friday morning.

Skyland Family Restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page last month.

The free breakfast will be available to all veterans from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Skyland Family Restaurant is located on South Boulevard.

