Panthers, Lowe’s honor veterans at ‘Salute to Service’ dinner

The Carolina Panthers partnered with Lowe’s Wednesday night at the Bank of America Stadium to honor veterans and the military community.

The dinner, which was part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service,” was held on the field and highlighted how important service dogs can be for veterans.

Many of those who attended had their dogs with them.

“I don’t have to sit in the corner of a restaurant anymore,” said U.S. Army veteran Matt Apel. “I can be out. I’m not afraid to go out because of crowds or loud noises, whatever it is. it’s a great partnership between the two of us and the trust keeps building.”

Panthers’ legends Thomas Davis and Muhsin Muhammad were at the event.

The Panthers will recognize veterans during Sunday’s “Salute to Service” game against the Indianapolis Colts.

