North Charlotte street closed after tree branch fell on power lines

CHARLOTTE — Graham Street was shut down in both directions near Atando Avenue in north Charlotte Wednesday after a tree branch fell on a power line.

The branch fell overnight, but Duke Energy is not reporting any outages related to the incident.

Barricades were placed across the road, blocking traffic in both directions.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

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This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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