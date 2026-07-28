North Charlotte youth softball team heads to Seattle for World Series

CHARLOTTE — A north Charlotte youth softball team is headed to the World Series.
The Mallard Creek Junior Softball All-Stars are packing their bags for Seattle, Washington to take a swing at the Little League’s Junior Softball World Series.
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The team won the Southeast Regional Championship game on Sunday, beating Virginia 4-2. The win makes them the first team to got to the big game in their league and state district.
Their first pool of games starts Sunday on ESPN.
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