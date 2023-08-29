Northlake Mall has a new tenant: Spirit Halloween

CHARLOTTE — Spirit Halloween’s takeover of the ghosts of past box stores continues.

The Halloween merch company has opened a store in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Northlake Mall.

The opening comes after the mall lost several high-profile tenants including the Apple Store, Michael Kors and Buckle.

Northlake Mall has an 85% occupancy rate, which includes temporary stores and is up from last February’s rate of 74%, according to the latest filings in North Carolina Business Court.

Spirit Halloween also opened a store in the former Rooms to Go on J.W. Clay Boulevard and is planning a location in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in Carolina Pavilion on South Blvd.

VIDEO: Northlake Mall occupancy rates up from last year

Northlake Mall occupancy rates up from last year

©2023 Cox Media Group