CHARLOTTE — Hull Property Group closed on the $39 million sale this week.

The same firm already owns Carolina Mall in Concord and Cleveland Mall in Shelby.

Officials told The Charlotte Observer they are working on redevelopment tactics.

They hope to address issues that Northlake faced including security concerns, and struggles paying debts.

