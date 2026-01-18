Northwest Charlotte crash closes portion of I-485 near Mount Holly

CHARLOTTE — A section of Interstate 485 closed Sunday morning following a crash near Mount Holly.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced the road closure at I-485 near Mount Holly Road around 6:30 a.m.
Officials said they expect the road to reopen before 8:30 a.m.
Channel 9 is working to find out if anyone was injured in the crash.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
