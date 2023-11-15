‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Woman survives shooting into car at McDonald’s

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is grateful to be alive after she said someone shot into her car in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

This 18 year old is accused of shooting into a Charlotte mother’s car while she was in a McDonald’s drive thru line.



Brittney Taylor is calling her survival a miracle because of where the bullet was eventually found.

Taylor, a mother of two, said she went to the McDonald’s on West Sugar Creek Road on Oct. 30. She wanted to simply get a burger for her husband, but she peeled out after her car was shot into.

It left a bullet hole in the lower part of her Toyota Corolla’s rear window.

“While I was in the drive-thru waiting, I heard the gunshots,” Taylor told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz.

Her car was hit by a bullet, which left a hole on the driver’s side.

“God was with me in that car that night,” she said.

“For the shot to be right behind my head, it’s nothing short of a miracle,” she added.

Police arrested 18-year-old Sanchez Hudson. According to an affidavit, police say surveillance video shows him and another suspect shooting at a car that was pulling out of the nearby Royal Inn Motel.

Detectives say Taylor’s car, which was in the drive-thru just feet away, wasn’t the target, but was hit in the process.

“The only thing I could think about were my children and getting back home to my kids,” Taylor said.

She rushed home to her kids and called police, who discovered just how lucky Taylor was.

“As soon as they opened the door, it was just sitting on there on the backseat,” she described.

“So it had hit the window and just dropped?” Sáenz asked.

“Just dropped,” Taylor said.

Her car window is fixed now and she’s seeing a therapist to work through the trauma. But Taylor told Sáenz she already forgives the man accused of the crime.

“While I don’t know him, I love him knowing that God put us on this earth to have each other,” she said.

“I hope and pray that he finds some joy and some happiness in his life, where this is not his life,” she added.

Sanchez Hudson bonded out of jail Wednesday afternoon. He’s facing a felony and a misdemeanor charge.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom was over the scene of a deadly shooting at the same intersection on Monday night. In that case, police said two people were shot at the Shell gas station right across from the McDonald’s. One of them died.

Police said a suspect has been charged with murder in that case.

