Detectives investigate homicide near busy north Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a double shooting late Monday afternoon in north Charlotte, MEDIC said.

Investigators responded to West Sugar Creek Road at Interstate 85.

MEDIC earlier said that two people were shot. One had life-threatening injuries and one had minor injuries.

Police were investigating in several areas, including the Shell station, Reagan Drive, and the Charlotte Garden Inn Suites.

