Local food pantry helps distribute diapers to families in need

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In one week, the 9 Diaper Drive collected more than 6,000 diapers for Mecklenburg County families in need.

It also collected more than 5,600 wipes and more than 500 period and adult incontinence products.

For 40 years, families have been visiting Nourish Up’s Food Pantry at Statesville Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Frederick Sanders, who runs the pantry, said they try to do a lot more to serve the north Charlotte community.

“If you think about it, if people have a food deficiency, they can’t buy other things, like paper goods or diapers. If they have children, by partnering with the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, we can attack two deficiencies people have,” Sanders explained.

In September, Channel 9 showcased how Charlotte’s branch of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina collects and distributes diapers to local organizations that help families.

Nourish Up, the organization’s largest partner, is responsible for distributing 80% of the diapers at its food pantries.

“On a daily basis, we get somewhere between 60 and 75 clients coming for diapers. They are either coming for diapers and food or just diapers,” Sanders said.

Channel 9 spoke with Glenda Lockhart as she visited the Statesville pantry for the first time this month.

She said she was hoping to get food for herself, as well as diapers for her grandbaby.

“They’re very expensive,” Lockhart expressed. “If people know to come out, it’s helpful. For the ones that need it, it’s helpful.”

Families can receive free diapers at certain Nourish Up Food Pantry locations every 30 days.

