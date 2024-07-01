Novant Health layoffs hit region

Novant Health is making more layoffs that will impact 90 employees in York County and another 81 workers in North Carolina.

Locally, the impacted workers are employed at Novant’s Indian Land Primary Care center at 6237 Carolina Commons Drive, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed by Novant on June 25. The layoffs are expected to occur Aug. 25.

A Novant spokesperson said in a statement that the layoffs are part of the health-care system’s shift to a new IT model for its digital products and services team that began in 2023. Fewer than 300 employees, or less than 0.8% of Novant’s 40,000 total positions, will be impacted by the cuts.

