Novant Health medical practice to exit former EpiCentre for new office space in Elizabeth

Novant Health’s First Charlotte Physicians is exiting its longtime uptown office, opting for a new space in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

The medical group will open in October at Elizabeth on Seventh, a 103,500-square-foot mixed-use development at the corner of East Seventh Street and North Caswell Road. Nick Eller, Novant’s director of regional real estate transactions, said First Charlotte Physicians signed the lease last October. The group will occupy 11,776 square feet on the second floor for a 10-year period.

First Charlotte Physicians currently operates out of Queen City Quarter, formerly the EpiCentre.

