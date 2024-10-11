Nurses collect supplies for Helene evacuees giving birth at Novant Health

MATTHEWS, N.C. — With hospitals in western North Carolina overwhelmed with patients, many families are traveling to Charlotte to have their babies.

Novant Health said they have already delivered six babies at its hospital in Matthews, and more are expected in the coming days.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke with nurses who are going above and beyond to help those families.

Patrick and Megan McLoughlin of Asheville had to leave everything when they decided to drive to Novant Health in Matthews to have their son Max.

A place where they said the nurses had everything they needed and more.

Nurse Manager of the Family Care Center at Novant Health in Matthews, Kyla Wheeler, explained to Esposito how her team filled one of the hospital’s breakrooms with hundreds of newborn and postpartum items for families in western Northern Carolina.

Wheeler said nurses got the word out by posting to social media, hanging fliers at churches, and creating an Amazon wish list.

For each family escaping Helene, Wheeler said they would load up a cart with whatever they needed.

“To know they can go home and they don’t have to worry about if they can’t go to the store and get these items or if they have necessities among their other worries, it’s nice to be able to help them with that,” Wheeler elaborated.

Megan McLoughlin told Channel 9 that her family feels better about heading to an Airbnb in Charlotte to start their new life, thanks to everyone at Novant Health in Matthews.

“They have taken such good care of us. The nurses made all the difference in the world,” Megan McLoughlin said.

Nurses at the hospital said they plan to keep collecting donations. If you would like to donate, you can do so by calling 704-384-6270 to get connected to Novant Health Family Care Center in Matthews.

Soon-to-be moms and evacuees can also call 980-367-4363 to find prenatal care.

VIDEO: Pregnant woman recalls harrowing journey to give birth during Tropical Storm Helene

Pregnant woman recalls harrowing journey to give birth during Tropical Storm Helene

©2024 Cox Media Group