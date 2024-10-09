Pregnant woman recalls harrowing journey to give birth during Tropical Storm Helene

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — When Tropical Storm Helene rolled through western North Carolina, it put a lot of stress on many families. And for mothers who were about to give birth, it was a whirlwind to just trying to get to a hospital.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke with a woman who said she was trapped at home the day Helene hit.

Mikum Leah Webster was 37 weeks pregnant when Helene hit her home in Asheville.

That morning, she said her hospital called her, saying it wasn’t safe to drive there, despite Webster needing medical treatment for high blood pressure.

“There were trees down on both ends of our street. Just kind of held tight, not knowing what was really happening in the world because there was no cell phone, there was no Internet,” she explained.

Webster lives near Biltmore Village, a neighborhood that flooded and eventually left her and her family trapped.

“So luckily, our neighbor is a surgical resident. He was doing rounds at Mission, and he had found a way to get there. There was like one road but no stoplights that were working. The traffic was insane, and just that car ride felt so unsafe,” Webster explained.

She said they finally made it to the hospital the following weekend.

“They were on backup generators at the time. There were entire sections of the hospital that were black, no air conditioning. I mean, it was just, it felt like you had just stepped into a war movie or something. It was just bizarre and eerie,” Webster elaborated.

Webster said her son, Wolfgang, was eventually born healthy, but he needed phototherapy for 40 hours. She said nurses helped provide food and water since the hospital didn’t have any meals.

However, she said being in her son’s presence brought her some relief.

“We, you know, the first couple hours of life, you’re almost blind to everything happening around you. You’re just so wrapped up in this gratitude and this warmth and this happiness because you have this new life that you’re just so grateful for,” Webster said.

Since the hospital had internet, Webster said they learned Interstate 26 was the only way out of Asheville. They were, however, lucky to have family in Huntersville.

“If we can get to Charlotte, we’ll be safe. They have power. They have, you know, great hospitals, and we’ll be able to take a shower and go grocery shopping—things that, to this day, are still trying and hard to do in Asheville, and so I can’t even fathom having to go back home with a newborn in those circumstances,” Webster elaborated.

Novant Health told Channel 9 that the hospital has already delivered a few babies from families who evacuated from western North Carolina.

Pregnant patients can reach out for help by calling 980-367-4363 to reach Novant Health’s OB navigator.

Those who are displaced and need to be connected to care can call a 24/7 scheduling line at 844-553-8370.

VIDEO: Makeshift pedestrian bridge is small mountain community’s only way in and out

Makeshift pedestrian bridge is small mountain community’s only way in and out





















©2024 Cox Media Group