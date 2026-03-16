NWS confirms tornado in Charlotte damages multiple buildings

CHARLOTTE — The National Weather Service confirmed a low-level tornado hit Charlotte, causing damage to several storms.

The NWS paid a visit to Charlotte following storm and possible tornado activity in the area on Monday morning.

At 2 p.m., NWS gathered on Atando Avenue, outside a warehouse that had part of its roof torn off during the storm.

The warehouse, located on 3225 Leota Dr., is home to Superior Mechanical Systems Inc., an HVAC company.

NWS confirms tornado in Charlotte

Officials said the tornado was an EF-0, producing 85 mph winds. The tornado was 25 yards wide and traveled a mile and a half.

Thomas Winscet, a meteorologist with the NWS, said the tornado traveled through the area of Atando Avenue, causing damage to several buildings in the area, even removing sheet metal. Trees in the area were damaged as well.

No one was injured during the storm, NWS officials reported.

NWS urged residents to prepare for Spring weather that can bring storms like this.

WATCH: Team Coverage: Monday afternoon’s storm updates and impacts

Team Coverage: Monday afternoon's storm updates and impacts

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