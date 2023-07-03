NWS urges education after big rip current rescue weekend along Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A total of 88 rip current-related rescues happened just on Saturday at four Carolina beaches.

Lifeguard calls revealed there were more than 60 of these rescues at Carolina Beach, and the rest occurred at Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, and Myrtle Beach, the National Weather Service of Wilmington, N.C. revealed.

Between 2000-2022, rip currents were the number one cause of weather-related fatalities in the Coastal Carolinas, according to the NWS of Wilmington.

Rip current fatalities graph, Source: weather.gov

“This number far exceeds any other weather-related fatalities during that time frame,” reported the NWS. “With millions of people visiting the beaches of North and South Carolina each year, it is very important rip current awareness and education continues to be promoted to help keep the public safe.”

What you need to know about rip currents, and how to stay safe:

What You Need to Know: Rip Currents What You Need to Know: Rip Currents

©2023 Cox Media Group