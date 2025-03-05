Odyssey Logistics shifts global HQ to Charlotte, 80 new jobs created

CHARLOTTE — Odyssey Logistics has moved its global headquarters to southwest Charlotte, creating over 80 new jobs.

The relocation to Charlotte is part of Odyssey Logistics’ strategy to leverage the city’s growing talent pool and quality of life.

The new headquarters will be in the Whitehall Corporate Center, where a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on March 5.

“Our new home in Charlotte is a mutually beneficial development, both for our organization and for the North Carolina business community,” said Odyssey Chief Executive Officer Hans Stig Moller.

“Companies like Odyssey Logistics demonstrate why Charlotte is one of the top cities in the nation for corporate headquarters relocations,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

The new 23,000-square-foot headquarters employs 80 people, including 43 new hires in Charlotte. Positions at the headquarters span various departments such as executive leadership, information technology, and sales and marketing.

Odyssey Logistics, owned by The Jordan Group, offers a range of logistics services, including intermodal, rail, and ground transportation. The company has over 2,000 employees across 82 locations worldwide.

The company’s managed services division, which opened in 2020, is located less than a mile from the new headquarters. Together, the two locations employ 155 people.

Charlotte ranks as the nation’s No. 2 best city for headquarters, according to a 2024 Site Selection Magazine survey of CEOs. Recent relocations to Charlotte include companies like TTX, Honeywell, and RXO.

The relocation project was a collaborative effort between the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Odyssey Logistics’ move to Charlotte highlights the city’s appeal as a hub for business and innovation, bringing new opportunities and investments to the region.

