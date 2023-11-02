Carowinds’ parent company merging with Six Flags, bringing new HQ to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced they have merged.

In a press release, park officials said the combined company will benefit from the expanded and complementary portfolio of 42 iconic parks and nine resort properties across 17 states, Canada, and Mexico.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” said Richard Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Fair.

The release said the company will be led by a proven management team that reflects the strengths and capabilities of both organizations.

It will operate under the name Six Flags, trade under the ticker symbol FUN on the NYSE, and be headquartered in Charlotte.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

To learn more about the merger, click here.

VIDEO: Fury 325 at Carowinds named best steel roller coaster

Fury 325 at Carowinds named best steel roller coaster

©2023 Cox Media Group