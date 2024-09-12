Off-duty Pineville police officer arrested, charged with DWI

CHARLOTTE — A Pineville Police Department officer was charged with driving while impaired while he was off duty.

The police department said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in south Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers found a car with its engine running stopped on the side of the road. The car, which had someone in the driver’s seat, was partly on the road and partly on a grassy area.

CMPD officers woke the driver and identified him as Pineville Officer Christopher Jackson. He was off duty at the time.

Jackson was arrested for driving while impaired after CMPD did roadside testing.

“Pineville Police holds our officers to the highest of standards and maintaining and keeping the trust of the public is paramount,” the department said in a statement. “We will be as open and transparent as we can be as this incident is currently under an internal affairs investigation.”

Police said Jackson is on administrative leave without pay.

