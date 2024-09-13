Officer hospitalized after being run over by suspect in Monroe, police say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An officer with the Monroe Police Department has been hospitalized after being run over by a suspect Friday morning, according to authorities in Union County.

This incident began on Highway 74 near Seacrest Avenue, according to Monroe police.

A pursuit then ensued before ending in Marshville, where the suspect shot himself, according to Monroe police. The suspect was then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The officer was also treated for leg injuries and is expected to be ok, according to police.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said there is an “active large-scale law enforcement presence and investigation” along Highway 74 near Marshville.

UCSO said Highway 74 in Marshville has been shut down due to this investigation.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

















