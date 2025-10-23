Officers shoot man linked to northwest Charlotte shooting scene

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting scene on Morehead Street near Uptown Charlotte, Chopper 9 SkyZoom saw Thursday afternoon.

Sources confirmed to Channel 9 that police shot at a suspect, but no officers are hurt. Police confirmed that this officer-involved shooting happened in connection with another shooting that Channel 9 reported on Thursday afternoon.

The officer shooting scene was on Morehead Street near Walnut Avenue, and police swarmed the area just after 4:30 p.m.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the area and saw police blocking off the intersection. MEDIC was also at the scene.

Sources confirmed to Channel 9 that one man was shot and killed by officers.

Just minutes before this scene was reported, Chopper 9 was investigating a shooting near Brookshire Boulevard. A police source told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that one person was killed in that shooting.

Shooting scene near Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte

Sources confirmed that the two scenes are linked, but we don’t have details about who was involved just yet.

Police haven’t given any additional details to the public, but confirmed that the shootings are under investigation.

Traffic monitors said the intersection will be closed for an extended time due to the police investigation.

We’re working on getting more details. Stay on top of this story by checking back for updates, or watch Eyewitness News tonight.

(VIDEO: ‘Take it seriously’: Mother worried for family’s safety amid Uptown violence)

‘Take it seriously’: Mother worried for family’s safety amid Uptown violence

©2025 Cox Media Group