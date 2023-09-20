Officers charge son with murder after fight with father at Huntersville home

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Huntersville Police Department are investigating a homicide.

On Tuesday, just after 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Ramah Church Road for a domestic assault with injuries.

At the scene, police found a male victim outside of the home and pronounced him dead. The victim was later identified as Oliver Lloyd Johnston Jr., 72, who lived at the home.

Responding officers found 44-year-old Nathan Lloyd Johnston, another resident at the home, and took him into custody.

Following an investigation, officials charged Nathan Lloyd Johnston with murder; he is currently in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.

Huntersville police confirmed to Channel 9 that Oliver is Nathan Johnston’s father.

