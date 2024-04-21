Officials announce cancellation of Knights, Mets game due to rain

CHARLOTTE — Fans will have to wait another week before seeing the Knights at Truist Field.

Team officials announced that the Sunday game against the Syracuse Mets was canceled due to rain.

The two teams are not scheduled to face off again during the first half of the 2024 season, meaning Sunday’s game will not be made up.

Anyone who bought tickets for Sunday’s game for an equal or lesser value ticket at any of the Knights home games, excluding July 4, based on availability,.

Fans can exchange their tickets at the Knights Ticket Office at Truist Field or call 704-274-8282.

On Tuesday, the Knights will be back at Truist Field for a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds.

