Officials identify driver struck, killed by tractor-trailer along I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 40-year-old driver was hit and killed by a passing tractor-trailer along Interstate 77 in York County Tuesday night.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tasia Villa.

Officials say Villa was driving down the interstate when her car hydroplaned due to the rain. The vehicle, a Volkswagen, hit a wall before it stopped running. Villa got out of the car and was hit by passing traffic.

Villa was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash as officials await autopsy and toxicology reports.

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