Suspect in Burke County murders linked to high-profile 2008 homicide

MORGANTON, N.C. — One of the suspects accused of murdering two people in Burke County was out of jail on another murder charge, prosecutors said.

Jamar Propst and Tosha Lewis appeared before a judge in Morganton Monday morning where prosecutors confirmed Propst was also charged in the high-profile 2008 murder of Eddie Greene in Long View. Court documents obtained by Channel 9 showed he had bonded out of jail in Catawba County.

Deputies charged the couple with two counts each of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy after investigators say they found the remains of two people buried near a nature trail at Simpson Park in Glen Alpine.

One of those victims has been identified as 31-year-old Raheim Murray of Morganton. Family members told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty they believe the second victim is Murray’s wife, Carla. While officials have yet to confirm the identity of the second victim, family members say it’s been three weeks since they’ve seen Carla.

Raheim and Carla Murray

A memorial for the two victims is now growing at the entrance to the park.

Carla’s family said they are hoping for answers in the case.

Both Propst and Lewis were denied bond.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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