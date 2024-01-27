‘Oh rats!’: Officials share theories on Outer Banks rodent population spike

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Outer Banks are facing an invasion-but this time it’s not the Shibumi Shades.
Rats have begun to take over the area.
According to The Outer Banks Voice, pest control companies have seen a spike in rat populations over the past three or four years.
Officials have a few theories as to why this is developing in the Outer Banks:
- Development and growth in the area.
- Tourists leaving trash around.
- A decrease in natural predators.
- Vacant homes and businesses during the off-season are a perfect breeding ground for critters.
(WATCH BELOW: Catawba County residents battle rats from trash dumping near their homes)
©2024 Cox Media Group