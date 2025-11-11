Old Banner Elk hospital to be torn down after 25 years of vacancy

BANNER ELK, N.C. — An eyesore in Banner Elk will soon be torn down after sitting vacant for more than 25 years.

Eggers Construction recently purchased the old Cannon Memorial Hospital, which closed its doors in 1999.

The company announced that it plans to demolish the heavily vandalized building over the past two decades.

Channel 9 spotted crews out on the property today removing trees damaged during Hurricane Helene.

There is currently no information available about any future development plans for the 52-acre site.

