Old Edwards hospitality empire changes hands

CHARLOTTE — A Georgia family has acquired a hospitality empire in Highlands, North Carolina, a popular mountain getaway for professionals.

James and Jessica Whitley have purchased the Old Edwards Hospitality Group, a collection of upscale hotels, golf courses and restaurants.

The acquisition includes Old Edwards Inn and Spa, a European-style resort in downtown Highlands built in the late 1800s.

It’s part of the Relais & Châteaux collection of independent hotels. The property has consistently earned travel honors.

