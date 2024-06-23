Local

Old Edwards hospitality empire changes hands

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

James and Jessica Whitley of Athens, Georgia, with their children at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in South Carolina, another property the family owns.

CHARLOTTE — A Georgia family has acquired a hospitality empire in Highlands, North Carolina, a popular mountain getaway for professionals.

James and Jessica Whitley have purchased the Old Edwards Hospitality Group, a collection of upscale hotels, golf courses and restaurants.

The acquisition includes Old Edwards Inn and Spa, a European-style resort in downtown Highlands built in the late 1800s.

It’s part of the Relais & Châteaux collection of independent hotels. The property has consistently earned travel honors.

