GASTONIA, N.C. — Parents are protesting after seeing a disturbing and violent video showing the moment a student hit a classmate, knocking them out of their chair.

They say the attack happened Tuesday at Ashbrook High School in Gastonia.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon speaks with the protest organizer.

VIDEO: Video of student attacking classmate at Ashbrook High under investigation

Video of student attacking classmate at Ashbrook High under investigation

©2025 Cox Media Group